First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Short Interest Up 60.0% in August

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FRMEP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $24.29. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

