First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) is EdgeRock Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EdgeRock Capital LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,807 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 7.71% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 518,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF remained flat at $18.48 during trading on Friday. 38,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,613. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

