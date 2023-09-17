Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.97. The business had revenue of C$23.35 million for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.