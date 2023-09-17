FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,295,438.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 549,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,515. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

