FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 183,221 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $660,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,469 shares of company stock worth $2,657,287. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:BBW traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 266,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,754. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $405.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

