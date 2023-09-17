FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $754,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 31,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 483,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,570. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

