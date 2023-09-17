FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $437,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 4.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $6,843,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ResMed by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,005,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. 2,391,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.