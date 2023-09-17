FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.79.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE BURL traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

