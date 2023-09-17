FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $788.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

