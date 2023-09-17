FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDCE

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock remained flat at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.85 and a one year high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.