FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 411.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 1.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 45.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,861,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

