FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 13,032 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,032 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Talkspace by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 346,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 1,138.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119,855 shares during the period. Finally, NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth $8,973,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Talkspace stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,811,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,577. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.19.

About Talkspace

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $35.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

