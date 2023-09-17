FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $78,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of RXST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.83. 1,088,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.81. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.71.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 48.72% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $601,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $120,433.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 19,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $601,006.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,901 shares of company stock worth $1,839,683. Company insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

