Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in August

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,890,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 18,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at FOX

Institutional Trading of FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,902,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,407. FOX has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

