Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Galenica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galenica Stock Performance

About Galenica

Shares of Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 52 week low of C$75.25 and a 52 week high of C$75.25.

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

