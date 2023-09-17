Gas Self Reported Market Cap Tops $140.41 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $140.41 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00008979 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

