GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.81 million.

GitLab stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.06.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,352,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, sold 39,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $2,030,952.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,633,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,276,275 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 157.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $153,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 69.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

