Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

GAINZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

