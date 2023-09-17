Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

