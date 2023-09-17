Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,745,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,064. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Haleon has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several research firms have commented on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haleon

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Haleon by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 508,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.