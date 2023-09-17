Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.55.
Harbour Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on HBRIY
Harbour Energy Company Profile
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.