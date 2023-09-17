Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

Harbour Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HBRIY. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.63) to GBX 390 ($4.88) in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

