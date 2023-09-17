Harvest Finance Tops One Day Volume of $6.62 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and $6.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $23.20 or 0.00087063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,724 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

