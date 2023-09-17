Head-To-Head Comparison: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) vs. Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Input Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sadot Group and Input Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Input Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sadot Group and Input Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $529.13 million 0.10 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -6.11 Input Capital N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -50.90

Input Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sadot Group. Input Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sadot Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sadot Group and Input Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05% Input Capital N/A N/A N/A

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Input Capital

(Get Free Report)

SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.