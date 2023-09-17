HI 1-Day Volume Tops $334,396.41 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. HI has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $334,396.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014480 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,648.90 or 1.00008716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00111663 USD and is down -7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $343,343.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.