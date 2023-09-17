Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 367,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,920. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $390.06 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

