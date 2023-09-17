Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 905,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,195.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Hulic has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

