Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 905,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,195.0 days.
Hulic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. Hulic has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Hulic Company Profile
