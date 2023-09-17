IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 707,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 887,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,484. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

