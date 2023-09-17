iExec RLC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.59 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $74.08 million and $11.59 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.02869443 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $12,542,864.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

