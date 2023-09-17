Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $3.00 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $11.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00011287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00034728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,089,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,844,737 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

