Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7,528.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,816,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 351,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 136,102 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 289,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,362. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.