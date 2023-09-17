Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.04. 2,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,634. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $262.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.