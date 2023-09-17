Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the August 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,066,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $152.50. 1,116,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,788. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.04.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.