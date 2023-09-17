IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
CSML stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $35.73.
IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.
About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.
