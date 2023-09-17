IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CSML stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $207.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CSML Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

