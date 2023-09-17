iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,240,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,453. The firm has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

