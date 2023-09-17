iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 777,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,216. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

