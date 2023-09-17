Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

ISPR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.11. 131,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

