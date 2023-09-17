JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JX Luxventure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 22.24% of JX Luxventure as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JX Luxventure Trading Down 3.9 %

JX Luxventure stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 4,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,551. JX Luxventure has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

