Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 14,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,428. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

