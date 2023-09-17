Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85.
In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Brett Kelly 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.
