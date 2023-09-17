Lisk (LSK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.59 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $101.59 million and $917,326.90 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002484 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002093 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001801 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,495,555 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

