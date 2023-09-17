Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.29 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $123.29 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 791,765,106 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 791,707,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311763 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

