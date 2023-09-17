Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.29 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $123.29 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 791,765,106 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 791,707,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00311763 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
