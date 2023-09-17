Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Achieves $4.72 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $214.73 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $64.03 or 0.00241476 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013735 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,664,158 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
