Lumi Credits Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $223.52 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

