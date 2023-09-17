Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.46 million and $8,946.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017002 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,603.31 or 1.00038937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000424 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,471.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

