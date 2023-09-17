Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.10 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.22803215 USD and is down -10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $19,195,167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

