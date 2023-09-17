Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 106,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

