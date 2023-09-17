Mercantile (MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on November 1st

Mercantile (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mercantile Trading Down 0.7 %

LON MRC opened at GBX 201.50 ($2.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.59 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.54.

Insider Activity at Mercantile

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,680 ($25,879.11). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Company Profile

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

