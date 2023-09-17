Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $285,187.90

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.32 million and $285,187.90 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002999 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006898 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

