Metahero Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $290,434.88 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002990 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006884 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.