Mina (MINA) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $362.24 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,075,015,613 coins and its circulating supply is 969,755,076 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,074,593,692.8400393 with 969,138,565.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37868473 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $4,778,448.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

